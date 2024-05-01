Red Sox take on the Giants on home winning streak

San Francisco Giants (14-16, second in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (17-13, third in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (1-1, 1.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -110, Giants -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox, on a three-game home winning streak, host the San Francisco Giants.

Boston has gone 6-8 in home games and 17-13 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in the majors.

San Francisco is 5-9 on the road and 14-16 overall. Giants hitters are batting a collective .241, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill ranks second on the Red Sox with 10 extra base hits (a double and nine home runs). Connor Wong is 12-for-36 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto has a .266 batting average to lead the Giants, and has six doubles and five home runs. Patrick Bailey is 10-for-36 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .301 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Giants: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (hand), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.