New Red Sox OF Franchy Cordero writes message to Boston fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Franchy Cordero is ready to leave his mark on the Red Sox after being sent to Boston from the Kansas City Royals in the Andrew Benintendi trade.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday with a message for Sox fans, and it's clear he's excited to get to work:

Dear Boston,

I cannot wait to play for you guys! I hope I can continue our Dominican legacy in Boston started by Pedro, Manny, David and others… I am very excited!

#BostonStrong

Cordero began his MLB career in 2017 with the San Diego Padres. He spent three years out west before joining the Royals for the abbreviated 2020 campaign. In 95 career games, the left-handed hitter has tallied 12 home runs and 36 RBI with a batting average of .236.

The Red Sox also acquired right-hander Josh Winkowski in the trade along with three players to be named later.