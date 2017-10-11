Red Sox fire manager John Farrell

Barely two days after being eliminated from the playoffs, the Boston Red Sox are already making moves. And their first one is a big one.

John Farrell, who has managed the Red Sox since 2013, won’t be managing the team anymore.

The #RedSox announced today that John Farrell will not return as manager in 2018. A search for a new manager will begin immediately. — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 11, 2017





Saying that Farrell “will not return as manager in 2018” is just a really nice way of saying that they’ve fired him. As of yet, the team hasn’t given a reason for the decision. However, Scott Lauber at ESPN dropped this tidbit into his piece on Farrell’s firing.

In dumping Farrell now, Dombrowski agreed that the team needs a new voice in the clubhouse and a fresh public face. Despite another first-place finish, the Red Sox grew increasingly unpopular this season. Prime-time television ratings on New England Sports Network dropped 15 percent below last year, David Ortiz’s final season. Within the past few days, ownership came around to the idea that Farrell was partially responsible.

Well, needing a new “public face” is certainly a reason. Though it’s unclear how much the manager, who typically spends the entire game in the dugout and only makes on-field appearances to argue with umpires and remove pitchers from the game, is responsible for the drop in ratings and popularity. But Farrell was in the final year of his contract with the Red Sox, and after another playoff disappointment (the Red Sox were swept in the 2017 ALDS), even a guy with Farrell’s bona fides wasn’t safe from the ax.

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell watches from the dugout during the second inning in Game 3 of baseball’s American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo) More