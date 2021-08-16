Red Sox farm system makes huge leap in new Baseball America rankings

Red Sox system makes huge leap in new Baseball America rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Chaim Bloom's reconstruction of the Red Sox farm system appears to be working.

Baseball America just released its updated organizational rankings and the Red Sox have made an impressive leap into the top 10, rising from 20th to ninth, leap-frogging both the Blue Jays and Yankees in the process.

The Red Sox boast three of the game's top 100 prospects in first baseman Triston Casas (20th), outfielder Jarren Duran (22nd), and first-round pick Marcelo Mayer (32nd).

"Triston Casas looks like a potential middle-of-the-order cornerstone who can hit for average and power," BA wrote. "The addition of SS Marcelo Mayer with the fourth pick in the draft gave the Red Sox an immediate jolt of impact talent."

The Seattle Mariners moved up to No. 1 in the farm rankings, surpassing the Rays, who slipped to No. 7 after promoting potential superstar shortstop Wander Franco earlier this season. Showing how fierce the competition in the AL East should be in the coming years, the Orioles climbed to No. 2 overall, while the Blue Jays checked in one spot behind the Red Sox in 10th and the Yankees came in at 19th.

Bloom has made fortifying the farm system a primary objective since arriving as chief baseball officer in the fall of 2019. He inherited a system that had ranked dead last in Baseball America's preseason evaluations, but has since steadily added talent via trade and through the draft.