Red Sox fans give great replies to MLB tweet on Yankees' Manny Machado meeting

The New York Yankees will meet with third baseman Manny Machado this week, and Major League Baseball's official Twitter account asked fans for their best free-agent pitch.

As you might expect, many Red Sox fans, fresh off a World Series celebration, chimed in with responses. Several of them were pretty funny. Here's a round up of the best ones.

Come to the Yankees, we will pay you tons a money and you can enjoy watching the multiple world series championship that the Red Sox are going to win — George Sullivan (@gesulli75) December 16, 2018

"We lose to the Red Sox. You lose to the Red Sox. We're a perfect match." — Todd Robinson (@trob46) December 16, 2018

"Can't be the last out of the World Series if we don't make it" — Kevin Wells (@Kjwells92) December 16, 2018

Hey man no matter what. We can't beat the @RedSox either so come join us and we can loose together — Tarheelnation (@Heelnation4life) December 16, 2018

best pitch is definitely the last one Chris Sale threw to him on October 28, 2018 https://t.co/PEq4zCPNg6 — Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) December 16, 2018

Machado, of course, was the final out of the 2018 World Series when Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale struck out the Dodgers star on a nasty breaking ball in Game 5. Machado didn't play well in the Fall Classic and was accused of dirty play when he was seen stepping on Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce in Game 4. It certainly wasn't the best show he could have put on for potential free-agent suitors.

Still, Machado is expected to get a massive long-term contract as an elite player in the prime of his career. The Red Sox vs. Yankees rivalry was reinvigorated last season when Boston eliminated New York in the American League Division Series, and the tensions between these teams only will increase if Machado takes his talents to the Bronx in free agency.

