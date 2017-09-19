Red Sox face Orioles with eye toward AL East title

BALTIMORE -- The Boston Red Sox scored a big victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Now they want to keep going in the second game of the series on Tuesday and move one step closer to the American League East title.

The 10-8, 11-inning win on Monday allowed the Red Sox (86-64) to keep a three-game lead over the New York Yankees (83-67), who beat the Minnesota Twins. The Red Sox and Yankees each have 12 games left.

Boston manager John Farrell said that even though his club is in first place, nothing is going to change in the last two weeks.

The Red Sox simply are trying to gain some wins and take the AL East for a second consecutive season.

"Our approach is to win every night," Farrell said. "That hasn't changed. Nothing has been taken for granted. Nothing will be taken for granted."

The Red Sox should feel good about the second game of the three-game set with left-hander Drew Pomeranz (16-5, 3.28 ERA) taking on Kevin Gausman (11-10, 4.83).

Pomeranz has been hot in the second half of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.86 ERA in 12 starts since the All-Star break.

In his career, Pomeranz is 2-3 with a 4.24 ERA against the Orioles. He is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts vs. Baltimore this year.

Gausman has been the Orioles' second-best starter in recent weeks, behind Dylan Bundy. The right-hander has posted an 8-3 record since June 27, giving an inconsistent rotation some help.

Gausman is 4-6 with a 4.25 ERA against Boston in his career, including a 1=2 mark with a 3.86 ERA in three starts this year.

He could also be helped by the fact that the Orioles play much better at home than on the road. Baltimore is 44-31 at home and just 29-47 on the road.

For Boston, Mookie Betts didn't miss a full game after sustaining a right thumb contusion and leaving in the fifth inning of a Sunday loss at Tampa Bay. He started Monday and went 2-for-6 with four RBIs, including a key three-run double in a five-run fifth inning.

That was his 600th career hit -- in his 500th game. He also has 999 total bases.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia left the game in the fourth inning after fouling off a ball off the plate that came back and hit him right in the nose. The team called it a "nasal contusion," and Farrell said the nose wasn't broken.

Pedroia is day-to-day.

Farrell said Hanley Ramirez (left arm soreness) will be back in starting lineup at some point in this series. Ramirez pinch-hit in the Monday win.

Adam Jones returned to the Baltimore lineup on Monday after sitting out two of the last three games of the weekend series against the Yankees due to general soreness. He went 1-for-5 in the opener against Boston.

"He got shortened up a couple of games in New York, so I'm hoping (he's OK)," Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

The Orioles' defense, usually very strong, made eight errors last week as the team was in the midst of a 2-8 road trip. Showalter said the club needs to improve on that in the season's final two weeks.