Red Sox face gauntlet in AL East, and it's only getting tougher

Aug. 11—If you're of a certain age and got into baseball in the late 1990s and early 2000s, there were a couple of things you could always count on.

Pedro Martinez would deliver a gem every fifth day, Nomar Garciaparra would adjust his batting gloves at least two dozen times a game, and the five AL East teams would finish every year the same order in the standings.

Back then, the Yankees ran things in the division, and the Red Sox were always good but not quite good enough. The Blue Jays were OK, usually good for some exciting games, but not a serious threat. The Orioles were a step below that, and Tampa Bay, then known as the Devil Rays, were complete trash.

For seven out of eight years between 1998 and 2005, that was the story in the AL East, with the lone exception being 2004 when the Blue Jays fell into the basement and bumped the Orioles and Devil Rays up a spot. There were a lot of empty calories for the Yankees and Red Sox to feast on.

Fifteen years later, everything has changed.

Over the past decade, the AL East has seen parity and upheaval unlike any stretch in decades. Since 2014, all five teams have won the division and reached the ALCS at least once, with the Red Sox winning the World Series in 2018 and the Tampa Bay Rays winning the American League pennant last year.

Now the AL East has become the toughest division in baseball, featuring four teams who could plausibly contend this October. Looking further ahead, the competition is only going to get fiercer.

And there is no better example of that than the team currently in Boston, the first-place Rays.

The Rays, far from their days as the AL East's doormat, have become one of baseball's model franchises. Despite limited financial resources, the Rays have consistently fielded competitive teams and this year boast baseball's No. 1 farm system for the second straight season, according to Baseball America.

The Rays have spent about $70 million on this 2021 team, compared to the Red Sox at $182 million.

Story continues

But the salary differential doesn't change this fact: They're going to be a problem for years to come.

The Blue Jays have aggressively added to their roster, and as this past weekend showed they are a totally different team than the one Boston faced earlier this spring. With George Springer, Vlad Guerrero Jr. and now one of baseball's deepest pitching staffs, the Blue Jays have scary potential and won't be staying in fourth place for much longer.

The Jays are seven games out of first place, three behind the second-place Red Sox, have won 11 of 14 games and looking like a first place team.

Then there's the Yankees. For all their recent struggles, they are still one of the most talented teams in baseball. They've caught fire since adding two big left-handed bats — Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo — at the trade deadline. They may not be the juggernaut they once were, but they're still the Yankees and they're not going anywhere.

And the Orioles? Well, they may stink now, but that team may not be down for much longer.

The Orioles are on pace for their third 100-loss season in four years, with the lone exception being 2020, when they were 25-35 and were on a 95-loss pace over a full 162-game season. An un-competitive stretch like that is almost unprecedented in baseball history, but the best recent comparison is the Houston Astros, who also had three 100-loss seasons in the early 2010s before turning the resulting draft haul into a juggernaut.

Baltimore may now be on a similar trajectory. The Orioles' farm system ranks No. 7 in baseball and is headlined by Baseball America's No. 1 prospect Adley Rutschman, a unicorn of a catcher who can hit for power and average while also boasting Gold Glove caliber defense. They also have Grayson Rodriguez, a big righty with ace potential, and a laundry list of other top picks and potential big league stars.

Yes, the Orioles are coming.

All of that is to say that this isn't a two-team division anymore, and there won't be any empty calories for the Red Sox to fatten up on in the AL East going forward.

The days of Boston and New York or New York and Boston, in any order, dominating the division are over, and if the last month has taught us anything, the Red Sox are going to have to fight for everything to play in October in 2021 ... and really for years to come.

Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.