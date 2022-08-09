Red Sox exec shares details of bike accident where Chris Sale broke wrist

Bloom shares details of bike accident where Chris Sale broke wrist originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Chris Sale's 2022 has been marred by injuries, the latest of which occurred over the weekend in a bizarre incident.

The Boston Red Sox ace suffered a fractured wrist after falling off his bike last Saturday. He had surgery on the wrist Monday and will miss the rest of the 2022 MLB season.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday that Sale hit something riding down a hill, flew off the bike and fractured his wrist as a result. Sale did a throwing session at Boston College earlier in the day Saturday.

Sale was trying to work his way back to the Red Sox rotation after he suffered a broken pinkie finger against the New York Yankees on July 17. Bloom said Sale was expected to pitch again this season before Saturday's bike accident.

The 33-year-old left-hander has pitched in just two games this season for a total of 5 2/3 innings. Injuries and other issues have prevented Sale from being the Cy Young Award-caliber pitcher we saw earlier in his career.

Since Chris Sale's 5-year, $145 million extension took effect in 2020 he has:

* Made 11 starts

* Posted a playoff ERA of 8.00

* Missed nearly 2 years to Tommy John

* Contracted COVID

* Broken a rib throwing a pitch

* Broken a pinky on a liner

* Broken a rib falling off a bike — John Tomase (@jtomase) August 9, 2022

The Red Sox are back on the field Tuesday night to begin a two-game series versus the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.