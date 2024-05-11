Red Sox enter matchup against the Nationals on losing streak

Washington Nationals (19-18, third in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (19-19, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Red Sox: Cooper Criswell (2-1, 1.74 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -155, Nationals +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to end a three-game slide when they play the Washington Nationals.

Boston has a 19-19 record overall and a 7-10 record in home games. The Red Sox are 16-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Washington is 12-8 in road games and 19-18 overall. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.87.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has eight doubles, six triples, a home run and 15 RBI for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 15-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has seven doubles, four triples and seven home runs while hitting .264 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 12-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.