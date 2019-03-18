Red Sox: Dustin Pedroia to begin season on injured list originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

One of the Boston Red Sox' most important lingering questions has finally been answered. Dustin Pedroia isn't going to be with the Red Sox at the start of the 2019 season.

According to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, Pedroia is going to start the year on the injured list.

Dustin Pedroia will open the season on the injured list. He will continue to play through the games in Arizona against the Cubs then return to Ft. Myers to continue building up. Alex Cora said there was no setback. It's a matter of him ready to play multiple games in a row. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 18, 2019

It's notable that there was no setback with Pedroia. It just appears that the team is being extra cautious and wants to be sure the 35-year-old is ready to play consecutively before allowing him to return to the squad.

With Pedroia on the mend, the Red Sox will be able to carry an extra pitcher to start the season, if they so desire. With the questions the team has in the bullpen, it may make sense to carry an extra arm until they figure out the pecking order there. But either way, for now, Pedroia won't be on the roster to start the year.

In Pedroia's stead, Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez will likely platoon at second base, something they did a lot of last season before the Red Sox traded for Ian Kinsler.

