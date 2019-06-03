Red Sox draft picks 2019: Full list of selections for defending champs
The Boston Red Sox prospect pool is pretty weak after trades and promotions to the majors in recent years, but the team has a tremendous opportunity to change that outlook with a strong 2019 MLB Draft beginning Monday night.
The Red Sox don't have a 2019 first-round pick as a result of luxury tax penalties from 2018. The Sox were more than $40 million (!) above the luxury tax threshold. It's not the most ideal outcome, but the team's high payroll allowed it to win the World Series last season, so the tradeoff certainly is one the club will take every time. Boston does have two second-round picks at No. 43 and No. 69.
The Red Sox don't have many impressive outfield prospects, so that's one position the scouting staff might target this week. The team's lackluster farm system, plus the uncertain futures of key veterans with contracts expiring soon, combine to make this draft a very important one for Boston.
Here are all the picks the Red Sox currently own in the 2019 MLB Draft. The first two rounds are Monday, rounds three through 10 are Tuesday, and the rest of the rounds are Wednesday. Click here for the full draft order.
Round 2: No. 43 - Cameron Cannon, 22, middle infielder (Arizona)
Round 2: No. 69 - Matthew Lugo, 18, shortstop (Carlos Beltran Academy in Puerto Rico)
Round 3: No. 107 - Ryan Zeferjahn, 21, pitcher (Kansas)
Round 4: No. 137 - Noah Song, 22, pitcher (Navy)
Round 5: No. 167 - Jaxx Groshans, 20, catcher (Kansas)
Round 6: No. 197 - Chris Murphy, 21, pitcher (San Diego)
Round 7: No. 227 - Brock Bell, 21, pitcher (State College of Florida Manatee - Sarasota)
Round 8: No. 257 - Wil Dalton, 21, outfielder (Florida)
Round 9: No. 287 - Cody Scroggins, 22, right-handed pitcher (Arkansas)
Round 10: No. 317 - Stephen Scott, 21, outfielder (Vanderbilt)
