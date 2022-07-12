Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez added to 2022 MLB All-Star Game roster

J.D. Martinez added to MLB All-Star Game roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

J.D. Martinez will join teammates Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

The Red Sox designated hitter was selected to the American League All-Star roster as an injury replacement, MLB announced on Tuesday. He'll replace Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, who recently was placed on the injury list with a hand issue.

Also heading to Los Angeles for the Midsummer Classic are San Francisco Giants ace Carlos Rodon and Miami Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper, who will replace Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper and Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader.

This marks the fifth All-Star nod of Martinez's career. The 34-year-old also was named an All-Star with the Detroit Tigers in 2015 and three times with Boston in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Martinez has slashed .313/.380/.500 with nine homers and 38 RBI through 76 games played this season. He currently has an AL-leading 29 doubles.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.