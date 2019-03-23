Red Sox cut five more from major league roster originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox almost have their 25-man roster set for the start of the 2019 MLB season. With their season opener against the Seattle Mariners just days away, the team is continuing to make roster moves to trim down their spring training unit.

Per the team's official Twitter account, they assigned five players to the minor leagues. Here's a recap of those moves.

Prior to today's game (3/23) vs. PIT, the #RedSox made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/zkuZqePNII — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 23, 2019

There aren't any surprises among the group. Gorkys Hernandez did hit a home run in the team's spring training win over the Twins, but he was expected to be used as organizational depth in the outfield. The same can be said of catcher Juan Centeno, who played well during the spring but never had a chance to make the roster due to the team's glut of talent at catcher.

As for the pitching options, both Bobby Poyner and Marcus Walden made the Opening Day roster last year, but they spent the year bouncing between the majors and minors during that campaign. They'll be available for use as needed during the regular season.

Meanwhile, Darwinzon Hernandez generated some buzz as one of the Red Sox' top pitching prospects, but he will start the year in Portland. He could play for the big-league club at some point this season, but he will take some time to get more polish in the minors.

The demotion of these three pitchers essentially settles the Red Sox' bullpen. They have 13 pitchers on the roster right now, which is the number they're expected to carry with Dustin Pedroia starting the year on the injured list. Of course, if the team ends up temporarily keeping three catchers, they may have to part with one more pitcher to open a spot for that.

