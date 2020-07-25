Red Sox cruise to big win, Verlander leads Astros
The Boston Red Sox opened their MLB season with a big win, while Justin Verlander led the Houston Astros on Friday.
JD Martinez and Kevin Pillar both went three-for-five with three RBIs as the Red Sox thrashed the Baltimore Orioles 13-2.
Nathan Eovaldi pitched six innings, giving up five hits and just one run in the Red Sox's win.
Verlander struck out seven in six innings of work as the Astros brushed past the Seattle Mariners 8-2.
Michael Brantley went two-for-three with three RBIs for Houston.
Brilliant Bieber
Shane Bieber struck out 14 and gave up just four hits in six innings in the Cleveland Indians' 2-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.
Lance Lynn ensured the Texas Rangers opened Globe Life Field with a win. He struck out nine and gave up two hits in six innings in a 1-0 victory against the Colorado Rockies.
Bad Bumgarner
Madison Bumgarner's Arizona Diamondbacks debut did not go to plan. He gave up three runs in 5.2 innings in a 7-2 loss to the San Diego Padres.
Inciarte magic
The Atlanta Braves' Ender Inciarte robbed JD Davis of extra bases at least during a 1-0 loss to the New York Mets.
Friday's results
New York Mets 1-0 Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds 7-1 Detroit Tigers
Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 Tampa Bay Rays
Miami Marlins 5-2 Philadelphia Phillies
Chicago Cubs 3-0 Milwaukee Brewers
Cleveland Indians 2-0 Kansas City Royals
Boston Red Sox 13-2 Baltimore Orioles
Texas Rangers 1-0 Colorado Rockies
Minnesota Twins 10-5 Chicago White Sox
St Louis Cardinals 5-4 Pittsburgh Pirates
Houston Astros 8-2 Seattle Mariners
San Diego Padres 7-2 Arizona Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers 9-1 San Francisco Giants
Oakland Athletics 7-3 Los Angeles Angels
Giants at Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers (2-0), with Alex Wood starting, will look for a third straight win over San Francisco Giants (0-2) on Saturday.