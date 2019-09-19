Dave Dombrowski's firing was only the beginning of a mass exodus in the Red Sox organization.

On Thursday, the Red Sox let go of front office executive Frank Wren and scout Eddie Bane, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. It's no surprise they parted ways with Wren as he's close with Dombrowski.

More changes for Red Sox: veteran exec Frank Wren and veteran scout Eddie Bane are among folks let go. Wren leaving not unexpected, as the ex O's and Braves GM is close to Dombrowski. Bane is best recalled for engineering all time great 2009 Angels draft (Trout, much more). — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 19, 2019

Heyman notes there likely are more changes to come, specifically in the amateur department.

Many more changes are expected in Boston. Word is there will be some reshuffling in the amateur dept. as well. #redsox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 19, 2019

These moves are the icing on the cake for what's been a tremendously disappointing season for Boston. The defending World Series champions are on the verge of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Along with the front office, there could be a roster shakeup coming for the Red Sox this offseason as well. Mookie Betts' future in Boston is uncertain, and it remains to be seen whether J.D. Martinez will opt in to his contract.

Red Sox continue to clean house after Dave Dombrowski firing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston