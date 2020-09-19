Red Sox complete Kevin Pillar trade with Rockies, acquire right-handed pitcher

Justin Leger

The Boston Red Sox on Friday completed the deal that sent outfielder Kevin Pillar to the Colorado Rockies before the Aug. 31 trade deadline.

The "player to be named later" for the Red Sox is minor league right-handed pitcher Jacob Wallace.

Wallace, 22, is a Methuen, Mass. native  and Univerisity of Connecticut alum. He was selected by Colorado in the third round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft. He entered 2020 as the No. 27 prospect in the Rockies organization.

In 22 appearances last year with Short-A Boise, Wallace posted a 1.29 ERA and 0.86 WHIP.