Red Sox claim Travis Shaw off waivers from Brewers

Red Sox claim Travis Shaw off waivers

The Boston Red Sox added a familiar face to the roster on Sunday.

Travis Shaw has been claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, the team announced. The veteran infielder came up through the Red Sox farm system and played for Boston in 2015 and '16. He was traded to Milwaukee for reliever Tyler Thornburg after the 2016 campaign.

WEEI's Rob Bradford adds that the plan is for Shaw to join the team in New York on Tuesday.

With Shaw in the fold, the Red Sox have another option at one of their biggest positions of need, first base. The 31-year-old has experience playing all over the diamond including first, second, and third base. He also played a couple of games in left field during his two years in Boston.

Shaw has hit .191 with six homers in 56 games with Milwaukee this season.