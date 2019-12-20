The Boston Red Sox added more pitching on Friday.

Right-handed reliever Chris Mazza was claimed on waivers from the New York Mets, the team announced.

The #RedSox today claimed RHP Chris Mazza off waivers from the New York Mets. Boston's 40-man roster is now at 40. — Red Sox (@RedSox) December 20, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad





LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Mazza made nine appearances with the Mets in 2019. The 30-year-old bounced around the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins' farm systems before joining the Mets. He posted a 5.51 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched during his lone MLB season.

This marks Boston's second pitcher signing in the last two days as the team officially announced the acquisition of left-hander Martin Perez on Thursday.

Red Sox claim RHP Chris Mazza on waivers from Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston