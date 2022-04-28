Red Sox claim OF Jaylin Davis off waivers from Giants

Red Sox claim outfielder off waivers from Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their outfield depth on Thursday.

Jaylin Davis, a right-handed-hitting outfielder, was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Davis went 10-for-63 (.159 batting average) with two homers in 26 MLB games with the Giants over the last three seasons. The 27-year-old went 13-for-44 at the plate (.295) with two homers in 10 games for Triple-A Sacramento this year.

The Red Sox have gone with a platoon of Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Arroyo in right field to begin the 2022 campaign. Davis has made 17 starts in right field during his brief time in the big leagues.