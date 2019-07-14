Red Sox' Christian Vazquez stars in one of the more bizarre double plays you'll see

Christian Vazquez isn't a first baseman, and that showed in Saturday night's game vs. the Dodgers.

The Red Sox catcher has been swinging a hot bat this season, so with Sandy Leon behind the plate for Chris Sale, manager Alex Cora kept Vazquez in the lineup by having him start at first. That decision nearly came back to bite him in the fourth inning.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager grounded into what should have been a simple double play. Instead, Vazquez made things interesting by catching Xander Bogaerts' throw away from the first-base bag, hesitating, and then finally tagging first.

Watch the bizarre play below:

Well... That's one way to complete the double play at first ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/NVgig893xr — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 14, 2019

Brock Holt's reaction was priceless.

It wasn't exactly the smoothest play we've seen from Vazquez, but considering it was just his second career start at first base and he's hit 15 home runs already this year, we'll let it slide.

