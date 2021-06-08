Red Sox' Chris Sale and Jarren Duran could upend AL pennant race

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Tomase
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tomase: Could Sale and Duran make the Red Sox contenders? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Red Sox aren't going to surrender the farm for Max Scherzer next month, not that it'll stop plenty of us (raises hand!) from opining about it.

They probably won't add a big-name reliever, or a past-his-prime slugging first baseman, or a big contract, either. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom admitted over the weekend that he's predisposed to valuing prospects, which means he's unlikely to start dealing them just because his Red Sox rebuild is operating ahead of schedule.

"If we want to keep ourselves out of the basement, we have to make sure no matter how good we are, we're not just throwing away our future," he said.

Tomase: Brett Gardner's jab at Cora helps fuel Red Sox' sweep

He may not have to, because there are two players in the organization who could top any rental or reinforcement Bloom theoretically acquires at next month's trade deadline.

We've been hearing a lot about Chris Sale and Jarren Duran recently, and for good reason. The former is nearing a return to the mound to face hitters, and if he somehow regains his old form later this summer, he could completely upend the pennant race.

The latter is the team's most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts hopped a flight to Yankee Stadium in 2014 for his big-league debut, and after a successful stint with Team USA during Olympic qualifying, Duran appears to be inching closer to an inevitable promotion to Fenway Park, where he could solve two problems -- adding an everyday outfielder, as well as another left-handed bat to the lineup.

I typically grimace at the idea of the most impactful trade deadline acquisition being a player returning from injury, but in the case of Sale, it's hard to argue otherwise, since he has been able to make the case for title of Best Pitcher Alive throughout his career.

Remember me?

Sale's career ERA (third-best among active MLB pitchers)

3.03

Variation

Single

"He could be as or probably more impactful than any addition we could possibly conceive of making," Bloom said. "We know what Chris Sale when he's 100 percent looks like -- he's one of the best pitchers in the game. But at the same time, we don't want to put ourselves in a situation where we're reliant on him coming back.

"I think we build it without him. When he's ready to roll, I'm sure we're not going to have trouble finding a spot for him. As we get closer to the deadline and he keeps progressing, we'll have a lot more information. But you can never have enough pitching. If we were able to layer on the impact that he could bring on top of a club that we already feel good about, that's a great position to be (in)."

Minor leaguer Connor Seabold, himself rehabbing a minor arm injury, recently tweeted that he watched Sale throw bullpens in Fort Myers and really liked what he saw.

Similarly, Duran oozes game-changing potential with his newfound power as well as his trusty speed, and he just soared from 86th to 29th in Baseball America's top 100 prospect rankings.

Duran has homered seven times in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester while posting an OPS nearing 1.000. He just went 7 for 19 for Team USA with a double and triple. A little more seasoning, and the 24-year-old will be ready for Boston.

"Obviously the conversations will always be there," manager Alex Cora said. "This is a guy that's going to impact this team in the future. And the future doesn't mean tomorrow or a month, maybe next year or two years. But we know he's a good player. The way he impacts the game offensively, running the bases, is eye-opening."

The Red Sox have struggled to find a center fielder to play between Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe, since Kiké Hernández has been needed some at second base and Danny Santana hasn't hit. Duran could fill that bill.

And who knows -- one day soon, he may be pocketing lazy fly balls with Sale on the mound and the Red Sox suddenly believing their ceiling is higher than sneaking into the playoffs as a wild card.

Recommended Stories

  • Red Sox rally around Alex Cora after Brett Gardner criticism

    Brett Gardner's comments about Alex Cora didn't go unnoticed by Xander Bogaerts and the Red Sox, who took matters into their own hands while adding juice to the rivalry, writes John Tomase.

  • Mets News: Teammates defend Jacob deGrom

    The Mets were off on Monday in advance of a two-game set against the Orioles. Here's what happened, in case you missed it...

  • Max Scherzer

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Alex Cora: Hunter Renfroe 'the best defensive right fielder' in MLB

    Hunter Renfroe received high praise from Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Monday.

  • Tom Brady “went full speed” at Bucs minicamp

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s recovery from knee surgery continues to look like a successful one. Head coach Bruce Arians said last week that he thought Brady would be doing a lot of coaching during the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, but it doesn’t sound like Brady limited himself on Tuesday. Arians said, via Joey Knight [more]

  • Yankees sound off on umpiring late in Red Sox defeat

    Here's how Aaron Boone, Aaron Judge, and Gary Sanchez reacted to the umpiring in Sunday's 6-5 Yankees loss to the Boston Red Sox.

  • Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy rips Game 5 officiating, takes jab at Islanders

    Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy did not hold back when voicing his displeasure with the officiating in Game 5 of his team's second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders.

  • Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld throws a perfect pitch at Citi Field | Time Machine Tuesday

    Time Machine Tuesday travels to Citi Field in 2019, when famous Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld threw out the first pitch before a game, and stopped by the SNY booth to talk to Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling. Watch more Time Machine Tuesday: https://sny.tv/shows/time-machine-tuesday About Time Machine Tuesday: We’re searching hard for the best of vintage SNY, including interviews, guest appearances, commercials, and, of course, Gary, Keith, & Ron. Good content, like good wine, only gets better with age on Time Machine Tuesdays. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell 'not worried' about criticism from media for helmet stunt

    While most Detroit Lions fans seem to appreciate Dan Campbell's authenticity, some national media types have been more dismissive.

  • Listen to These Songs About Being a Dad This Father's Day

    This time of year, as we celebrate Dad in a big way, consider compiling all those meaningful songs about Dad into a Father's Day soundtrack he will treasure all year long. Here, we've gathered 35 Father's Day songs to listen to with your dad on his special day. Several of these tunes, like John Lennon's "Beautiful Boy" and Billy Joel's "Lullabye,” are odes from dads to their children.

  • French Open 2021: Serena Williams advances to fourth round with win over Danielle Rose Collins

    The women's side of the tournament lost another top seed Friday.

  • Why did NFL take this long for about-face on 'race-norming'? Add this to its track record of institutional racism.

    Until this week, when it finally felt enough public pressure, the league was essentially pressing doctors to use race-based information to deny retired Black players settlement money they deserved.

  • Cleveland announces pool of nearly 1,200 options for team name change

    The Indians announced last year that they would change their team name by the 2022 season at the earliest.

  • Are YouTubers ruining boxing? Sport's biggest names not so sure

    With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.

  • Nets-Bucks: Second-round series, NBA Finals-level talent

    Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving on one side. Brooklyn against Milwaukee is only a second-round series. “They’ve had their core and then they added some really good pieces, which is why they’ve been one of the best teams all year,” Harden said.

  • With Aaron Rodgers absent from mandatory minicamp, Jordan Love gets important first-team reps

    With Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers boycotting the team’s mandatory minicamp, the biggest beneficiary will be the player whose arrival set the current dysfunction between Rodgers and the front office in motion. Quarterback Jordan Love, the player for whom the Packers traded up in the first round of the 2020 draft to select, becomes the first-string [more]

  • Full view of Suarez-McDowell fracas on Sonoma's last lap emerges

    Daniel Suarez posted a video through his personal Twitter account Tuesday morning, revealing the initial contact that led to his last-lap bump of Michael McDowell in last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. Suarez’s tweet also indicated that he wouldn’t stand for on-track shenanigans — “not taking BS here.” RELATED: Official Sonoma results […]

  • NCAA baseball tournament umpire yells at player admiring go-ahead grand slam

    Baseball's culture wars have infiltrated the NCAA tournament.

  • Opinion: One spot has potential to cause big mess for US women's gymnastics team for Tokyo

    Gymnast Jade Carey has clinched a spot for the Tokyo Olympics, but she's competing for a spot on the four-woman team, which has potential for chaos.

  • Nate Diaz says Francis Ngannou should ask what he's doing wrong

    “What is he doing wrong,” Diaz said during an interview with Yahoo Sports. “What is Francis Ngannou doing wrong?