Red Sox' Chris Sale hits 'great milestone' in Tommy John rehab

Sale hits 'great milestone' in Tommy John rehab originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Chris Sale is one step closer to returning to the Boston Red Sox rotation.

The left-hander threw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom shared the encouraging news.

“He did get up off a mound today, you know, really more just to get the feel of it,” Bloom said before Tuesday's Red Sox-Tigers game. “It was not an extensive throwing session, but at the end of the session this morning, he got up off the mound and threw a few pitches off the mound. So that is a great milestone for him. It’s the first time he’s done that since the surgery. So it’s very light today. But great for Chris and awesome for the organization.”

The Red Sox have been careful not to name a definitive timetable for Sale's return, but the goal is to have their ace back sometime this summer.

“The next step is obviously to get into regular mound work and mound work with some intensity, and then we can start thinking about facing hitters and mapping out a game schedule,” Bloom said. “So I don’t know exactly when that will be, and whenever it is, we gotta do it right. But the important thing is that we’re moving forward.”

Without Sale, Boston's rotation has been surprisingly solid this season after a disastrous 2020. The pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a 3.74 ERA through 29 games.

Add a healthy Sale into the equation, and suddenly the Red Sox could end up with one of the better rotations in baseball.