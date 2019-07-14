Red Sox' Chris Sale brutally honest about struggles after loss to Dodgers

Say what you will about Chris Sale's performance this season, but no one is more accountable after a poor outing than the Red Sox left-hander.

Sale's struggles continued in Saturday night's 11-2 loss to the Dodgers as he allowed five runs on seven hits in only 4 2/3 innings of work. The loss makes Sale 0-3 in his nine starts at Fenway Park this year.

Following the blowout, Sale was just as hard on himself as he's been all season.

Chris Sale: "I'm going out there every fifth day and getting my ass kicked." — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) July 14, 2019

Sale: "I've got no other excuses. I'm just not getting it done. There's no other way to paint it. No other way to put it. I've got nobody else to blame." — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) July 14, 2019

These brutally honest evaluations of himself are becoming a theme for Sale in 2019. In April, the southpaw said he "embarrassed his family, team, and fans" with his lackluster performance. Just before the All-Star break, he admitted he's "as frustrated as he's ever been playing baseball."

The Red Sox will need their ace to get back on the right track if they're to compete for a playoff berth. They're currently nine games back in the American League East and 1.5 games behind in the AL Wild Card race.

Following Saturday night's loss, Sale's record goes to 3-9 on the year and his ERA inflates to 4.27.

