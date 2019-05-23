Red Sox do Bruins a solid, move up May 29 game for Stanley Cup Final originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Red Sox know the importance of a championship series in Boston and are planning accordingly.

The Sox announced Thursday they're moving the start time of next Wednesday's home game against the Cleveland Indians from 7:10 p.m. ET to 6:10 p.m. ET to accommodate fans who want to watch Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues.

That Bruins vs. Blues contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET down the street at TD Garden, so the Red Sox's early start time will draw more eyeballs to the start of their game while allowing Boston fans to double dip.

The games will still overlap, of course, but if you're at Fenway Park on Wednesday, the Sox will show updates and video highlights of Bruins vs. Blues between innings to save fans the trouble of watching on their smartphones.

Boston fans also will be in the clear for Game 1 of the Cup Final on Monday, as the Red Sox and Indians will play at 4:05 p.m. ET in a Memorial Day afternoon contest before the Bruins drop the puck with the Blues at 8 p.m. ET.

