Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley calls out Marcus Stroman's antics

Marcus Stroman threw six scoreless innings for the Blue Jays on Sunday, but it wasn’t his pitching that attracted the attention of the Boston broadcast.

In a couple of big moments in the game Stroman was pretty energetic in his celebrations - most specifically when got out of the sixth by striking out Eduardo Nunez.

Give us Stroman pls pic.twitter.com/YoiWI3GIkh — Coco steph (@stephtbh) June 23, 2019

Hall of Fame pitcher and Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley was not a fan of Stroman’s energy and touched on it a couple of time throughout the game, specifically calling it “tired”:

That's not Dennis Eckersley calling Stroman's celebrations "tired," is it?



"He was aggressive and animated on the mound, and he was known for his intimidating stare and pumping his fist after a strikeout. "https://t.co/Cu6cA6k49A



Somewhere a pot is screaming at a kettle. pic.twitter.com/BbYKfT78Qj — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 23, 2019

It was a bit surprising to see Eckersley go in on Stroman considering his well-documented history with the fist-pump. However, it’s not uncommon for the older baseball establishment to disapprove of the Blue Jays’ right-hander.

The 28-year-old is used to it, and doesn’t seem to be concerned in the least, telling the Toronto Sun’s Rob Longley, “That’s me just showing emotion. The passion I have for the game. I couldn’t care less who judges me or who says anything about it.”

Stroman also responded to Eckersely on his twitter account after the game, offering a much more succinct summary of his opinion.

Eckersley is entitled to dislike Stroman’s antics as much as he wants, but Stroman is equally within his rights to ignore him. Such is the “right way to play” debate in baseball, which at this point is - as Eckersley himself would put it - tired.

