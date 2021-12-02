Red Sox bring back Jackie Bradley Jr., trade Hunter Renfroe to Brewers

Sox bring back JBJ, trade Renfroe to Brewers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Get ready to welcome Jackie Bradley Jr. back to Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday night they're bringing back the Gold Glove center fielder in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Hunter Renfroe, who manned right field for Boston in 2021, will be shipped to Milwaukee in the deal.

Boston also will acquire minor-league infielders David Hamilton and Alex Binelas.

Bradley came up through Boston's system and spent 2013-20 in a Red Sox uniform. The 31-year-old signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Brewers last offseason.

With Milwaukee in 2021, Bradley boasted his usual stellar glove in center but struggled mightily at the plate, hitting a career-low .163 with six homers in 134 games. Renfroe fared far better at the plate for Boston with 31 homers and 96 RBI, though he led all outfielders in errors with 12.

With Bradley back in the fold, the Red Sox presumably will put him back in center field and shift utility man Kiké Hernandez to second base or one of the corner outfield spots.

