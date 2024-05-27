Red Sox bring 4-game road win streak into matchup with the Orioles

Boston Red Sox (27-26, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (33-18, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Cooper Criswell (2-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Orioles: Cole Irvin (4-2, 3.15 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -159, Red Sox +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they face the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 33-18 record overall and a 17-10 record at home. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Boston has a 27-26 record overall and a 16-11 record in road games. Red Sox pitchers have a collective 3.09 ERA, which ranks second in MLB play.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has five doubles, four triples and 17 home runs for the Orioles. Jorge Mateo is 8-for-30 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has three home runs, 19 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .272 for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 12-for-40 with a double and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Orioles: Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.