Red Sox beat sloppy Marlins 5-3 for 5th straight win

  Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo, left, reacts beside Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. after hitting a two-run single during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo, left, reacts beside Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. after hitting a two-run single during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  Boston Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura reacts after striking out Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar with the bases loaded to retire the side during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Boston Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura reacts after striking out Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar with the bases loaded to retire the side during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  Miami Marlins' Starling Marte (6) celebrates his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Miami Marlins' Starling Marte (6) celebrates his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  Boston Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura reacts after striking out Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar with the bases loaded to retire the side during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Boston Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura reacts after striking out Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar with the bases loaded to retire the side during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, tags out Boston Red Sox's Marwin Gonzalez who was trying to advance to second base after hitting a line drive during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, tags out Boston Red Sox's Marwin Gonzalez who was trying to advance to second base after hitting a line drive during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
BOSTON (AP) — Christian Arroyo hit a two-run single in Boston’s three-run fourth inning, and the Red Sox took advantage of Miami’s shoddy play Monday to hold off the Marlins 5-3 for their fifth straight victory.

Alex Verdugo added an RBI double and two hits for the Red Sox, who were coming off their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium since June 2011.

“I'm a big believer that when you come from that series (in New York), sometimes you have letdowns,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “To win (tonight) meant a lot. They grinded, they made pitches.”

Starling Marte hit a solo homer and two singles for Miami, which stranded 14 baserunners in its ninth loss in its last 10 games.

“I was really proud of the way the club played tonight,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “We just kept giving ourselves some chances. ... If we play like that with the same sort of intensity, we'll be fine.”

The Red Sox are a season-high 14 games over .500 at 37-23.

The Marlins completed a nine-game, 11-day road trip with just one win, with the first two losses coming in Fenway Park.

Monday's matchup was a makeup of the May 30 game that was rained out, with the conditions vastly different. The game-time temperature was 90 degrees. When the Marlins were previously in town, it was chilly and rainy for the three days.

Hirokazu Sawamura (2-0) got four outs for the victory, escaping a bases-loaded jam by striking out Jesús Aguilar. Adam Ottavino, the fifth reliever, worked 1 1/3 innings for his third save, retiring Jorge Alfaro on a groundout with runners on second and third after allowing a run.

“I felt good, I felt fine, but I was definitely a little tired there at the end,” said Ottavino, who pitched for the third straight day. “I felt like today was a huge win. We could have given this one away, but we didn't.”

Making his major league debut, Zach Thompson (0-1) took the loss, giving up two runs in three innings.

“That was just unbelievable, a great place to make my debut," said the 27-year-old Thompson, smiling for most of his postgame Zoom session. “You go from playing in front of nobody, then to Fenway Park. Wow!”

Leading 2-1, the Red Sox scored three times, benefiting from two poorly thrown balls that led to the last run.

Arroyo delivered his two-run single and advanced to second when catcher Alfaro fired wildly to first, trying to get him on a wide turn.

Verdugo followed with a hard single to right. Arroyo held and then raced home when Adam Duvall’s throw sailed to the backstop.

“Every time I play this game, I give it my all,” Arroyo said. “Coming in last night, getting in late, after that sweep, a promising end to our road trip, it’s never easy getting in at 3:10 in the morning and playing.”

Xander Bogaerts scored on Thompson’s wild pitch in the first.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta was pulled with two outs in the fifth after giving up two runs and seven hits.

“I think they did a tremendous job,” Pivetta said of the bullpen.

PRE SALE

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale, recovering from left elbow surgery in March 2020, played long toss in the outfield about three hours before the game. He was scheduled to throw a bullpen session.

Cora said the 32-year-old Sale has been working out in Florida, throwing off a mound, but has yet to face live hitters. He is expected to be with the team for this homestand and may travel with them next week.

“He’s in a great place,” Cora said. “Feels great.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Thompson walked off gingerly after his last batter, favoring his right leg after throwing to first on a slow roller near the mound. “The ankle's fine,” he said. Mattingly said they pulled him as a precaution.

Red Sox: Slugger J.D. Martinez missed his third straight game with a sore left wrist. “That’s the goal for him to be in Tuesday,” Cora said. “He’s getting treatment the whole day.”

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Pablo López (1-3, 2.82 ERA) is set to face Colorado RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-5, 4.47 ERA) when the teams open a three-game series in Miami on Tuesday night.

Red Sox: LHP Martín Pérez (4-2, 3.09 ERA) is slated to start the opener of a three-game series against Houston on Tuesday at Fenway. LHP Framber Valdez (1-0, 1.64 ERA) takes the mound for Houston.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

