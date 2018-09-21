Red Sox banner mystery deepens - replacement hung at Fenway amid police probe

The sometimes bumpy journey of the Red Sox' 2018 American League East championship banner took another twist the morning after the title it commemorates was finally clinched.

An A.L. East title banner is hanging outside Fenway, but it's not the one that became famous this week when it was returned to the team by some local residents who said they discovered it by the side of the road.

The team hung a replacement banner while the disappearance of the one returned after Louie Iacuzzi, James Amaral and Randy Baldasarri said they found it on McGrath Highway in Somerville is being investigated by the police, according to the Boston Globe. The banner discoverers apparently failed in their attempt at "reciprocation" from the Sox for its return.

More from the Globe story.

Meanwhile, Tony Lafuente, a former Somerville alderman whose company made both banners, confirmed Friday that he's filed a report with local police regarding the bizarre disappearance of Banner No. 1. He declined to elaborate on his report, and a Somerville police spokesman couldn't immediately be reached for comment. Lafuente said his company brought the new banner to the ballpark on Friday.

Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran told the Globe that the team hung the banner early Friday morning and displayed the replacement one because they "preferred to use one that was in our possession the entire time.''

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE