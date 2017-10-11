Red Sox axe manager Farrell after playoff flop

Former Boston Red Sox Manager John Farrell had a 432-378 win-loss record over five seasons, guiding the Red Sox to the 2013 World Series title (AFP Photo/Maddie Meyer)

New York (AFP) - John Farrell was fired as manager of the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, two days after the club was eliminated from the Major League Baseball playoffs.

Farrell had a 432-378 win-loss record over five seasons, guiding the Red Sox to the 2013 World Series title, and was under contract through next year.

But Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the team would look for new bench leadership after Boston lost 5-4 to Houston on Monday, losing a best-of-five series 3-1.

"I thought it was the appropriate time to make a change for the betterment of the organization moving forward," Dombrowski said.

"You weigh a lot of different things to come into play. You watch day in, day out over a season. You come up with a decision based upon that.

"And for me, at this point, sometimes change can be better. That's why we've decided to move forward with the change."

Ferrell, 55, missed the final six weeks of the 2015 season to undergo cancer treatment.

"Despite an end to this season that we all wanted to be different, I am proud of this ball club and the resiliency shown," said Ferrell in a statement released by the Red Sox.

"I have enjoyed every moment of this job -- its peaks and its valleys. There are few, if any, positions in life that create so much passion on a daily basis."

Boston finished 93-69 to capture a ninth American League East division title, matching the fifth-best record in the major leagues. Farrell's Red Sox teams also won division crowns in 2013 and 2016.

Farrell began his major league managerial career with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011, guiding the team to a 154-170 record over two seasons.

His first job as a coach was as Boston's pitching coach on a 2007 World Series champion squad.