Red Sox avoid arbitration with all eligible players ahead of 2023 season

Red Sox avoid arbitration with all eligible players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have officially avoided arbitration with all eligible players ahead of the 2023 MLB season.

They avoided arbitration with five players on Friday: outfielder Alex Verdugo, right-hander Nick Pivetta, infielder Christian Arroyo, right-hander Ryan Brasier, and catcher Reese McGuire. The Boston Globe's Alex Speier shared the financial details for each player.

Left-hander Josh Taylor and the Red Sox avoided arbitration with a $1.025 million deal on Thursday. The club avoided arbitration with outfielder Rob Refsnyder by signing him for $1.6 million in November.

Star third baseman Rafael Devers signed a $17.5 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration before inking a 10-year, $331 million contract extension a day later.