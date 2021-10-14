Red Sox-Astros ALCS is nightmare scenario for Yankees and their fans | What Are The Odds?
In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Eamon McAnaney and Marc Malusis discuss the ALCS odds between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros. Malusis prefers that neither team advances but as a New York Yankees fan, the Red Sox advancing would be worse than the Astros. Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to.