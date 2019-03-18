Red Sox assign Bobby Dalbec, 10 others to minor league camp originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox are continuing to shape their roster in advance of Opening Day. With spring training winding down and the team's season opener against the Seattle Mariners just 10 days away, they are focusing on building their first 25-man roster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Monday morning, the Red Sox further whittled down their roster and reassigned 11 players to minor league camp. There weren't any surprises in the group, but one of the team's top prospects, Bobby Dalbec, was included.

Prior to today's game, the #RedSox reassigned 11 players to minor league camp: pic.twitter.com/YMnK5piJAW — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 18, 2019

Dalbec, 23, hit just .200 in spring training with the Red Sox.

Bryce Brentz, who hit two home runs during spring training, was another notable reassignment. He has a .287 career batting average in two short stints in the major leagues, both with the Red Sox.

Chad De La Guerra, a second baseman who hit .345 during spring training, also was noteworthy given the uncertain status of Dustin Pedroia.

All of the pitchers assigned to the minors had ERAs of 5.19 or worse, except for Zach Putnam. He didn't pitch in spring training as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.