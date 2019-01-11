Red Sox arbitration tracker: Six players still unsigned after deadline originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Friday, Jan. 11 is a sneaky important date on the Boston Red Sox's offseason calendar.

Major league clubs have until 1 p.m. ET on Friday to agree to 2019 contract terms with their arbitration-eligible players. If the two sides can't come to terms, a panel of arbitrators will rule on that player's salary in a February hearing.

The Red Sox currently have an MLB-leading 12 arbitration eligible players on their roster, including reigning American League MVP Mookie Betts, shortstop Xander Bogaerts and outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Boston already has agreed to deals with some of these players, most recently catcher Blake Swihart, who will earn $910,000 this season, USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reported Friday morning.

Below are the contract statuses for all 12 players, which we'll update as the 1 p.m. ET deadline approaches.

-- OF Mookie Betts (second year of arbitration): Signed for $20 million

-- SS Xander Bogaerts (third year of arbitration): Unsigned

-- OF Jackie Bradley Jr. (second year of arbitration): Unsigned

-- UTIL Brock Holt (third year of arbitration): Unsigned

-- C Sandy Leon (second year of arbitration): Unsigned

-- C Blake Swihart (first year of arbitration): Signed for $910,000

-- P Eduardo Rodriguez (first year of arbitration): Signed for $4.3 million

-- P Matt Barnes (first year of arbitration): Unsigned

-- P Steven Wright (second year of arbitration): Signed for $1.375 million

-- P Tyler Thornburg (third year of arbitration): Signed for $1.75 million

-- P Heath Hembree (first year of arbitration): Signed for $1.31 million

-- P Brandon Workman (second year of arbitration): Signed for $1.15 million

