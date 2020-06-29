Less than a week after signing 11 undrafted free agents, the Red Sox were back at it again on Monday.

In a press release, Director of Amateur Scouting Paul Toboni announced the signings of three more undrafted free agents.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Here's the short list:

Juan Montero, catcher, Puerto Rico Baseball Academy

Casey Cobb, RHP, University of Alabama

Henry Nunez, RHP, Centro Especializado De Educacion Avanzada Cedea

The total of 14 undrafted additions includes 10 pitchers (all right-handed), two catchers, and two infielders. The haul of young talent adds to their four draft selections from the 2020 Draft, which was shortened to only five rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sox had added four players through the draft since they lost one pick in the wake of MLB's sign-stealing investigation. Those players were 2B Nick Yorke, 3B Blaze Jordan, LHP Jeremy Wu-Yelland, and LHP Shane Drohan.

Red Sox announce three more undrafted free agent signings ahead of 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston