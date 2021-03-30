Red Sox announce several roster moves as 2021 MLB Opening Day nears

Red Sox announce several roster moves as 2021 Opening Day nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox are putting the finishing touches on their Opening Day roster, and they announced a few moves Tuesday morning.

Here's a recap:

Outfielder Franchy Cordero was reinstated from the COVID-19 related injured list.

To make room for Cordero on the 40-man roster, RHP John Schreiber was designated for assignment.

Infielder Michael Chavis and RHP Colten Brewer were optioned to the Alternate Training Site

Chavis hit six home runs in spring training and played really well overall, but it wasn't enough for him to make the major league roster for Thursday's opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. The former first-round pick struggled to hit for average and power during the shortened 2020 season after a strong 2019 rookie campaign.

The Red Sox claimed Schreiber off waivers in February, and he struggled in limited action during spring training action. It's not a huge surprise that he was designated for assignment.

Cordero was acquired by the Red Sox as part of the February trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals.