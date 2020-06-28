Red Sox announce Player Pool for 2020 MLB season

The Boston Red Sox and the other 29 MLB teams have announced their rosters heading into spring training 2.0.

Teams were given until 4 p.m. ET to submit their 60-man rosters as the league prepares for the unique 2020 campaign. The rosters consist of players who will be eligible to play for the Major League club this season.

The Red Sox announced 47 of their 60 names, which you can read in their tweet below:

There are 47 players in the #RedSox Club Player Pool for the resumption of Major League Spring Training, including 37 members of the 40-man roster & 10 non-roster invitees. pic.twitter.com/ynTkJn7TaW — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 28, 2020





The biggest takeaway is veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy not making it onto the list. However, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, Lucroy was left out because his contract is being adjusted and he will be added later on.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for spring training 2.0 on July 3. Opening Day is expected to be July 23.

