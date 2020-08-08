Red Sox' Alex Verdugo robs home run, celebrates with awesome reaction

Alex Verdugo made best play of his young Boston Red Sox career Friday night, and he was well aware of it.

With the Red Sox leading the Blue Jays by two runs in the ninth inning, Verdugo leaped in front of the right field bullpen at Fenway Park to rob Toronto's Travis Shaw of a home run.

The play was impressive in its own right, but the 24-year-old outfielder punctuated it with a great reaction.

𝗪𝗢𝗪 𝗪𝗢𝗪 𝗪𝗢𝗪 pic.twitter.com/iXHATYvGql — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 8, 2020

Verdugo's scream of celebration was audible on the game broadcast (even above the fake crowd noise), a sign of just how fired up he was about the catch.

"I would say I've never screamed like that before," Verdugo said after Boston's 5-3 win, via the Associated Press. "I used to be a pitcher back in the day. I was pretty hyped up."

Verdugo had two other reasons to be hyped up: He also blasted a pair of solo home runs, giving him three on the young season and earning a spot alongside legendary left-handed slugger Mo Vaughn.

As best as I can tell, Verdugo is the first Red Sox lefthanded hitter to hit two opposite-field homers in one game at Fenway since Mo Vaughn 24 years ago (9/24/1996 vs Baltimore). https://t.co/2nCHiCO4ft — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 8, 2020

The Red Sox aren't expected to make much noise this season, but it appears the former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder will do his best to raise the decibel level.

