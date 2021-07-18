Red Sox OF Alex Verdugo hit by ball thrown from Yankee Stadium stands

Alex Verdugo hit by ball thrown from Yankee Stadium stands originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A lot happened at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.

The Yankees beat the Red Sox 3-1 for New York's first win of the season against its rivals from Boston. Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran also made his much-anticipated MLB debut and collected his first career hit off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

Mother Nature played a factor, too, delaying first pitch by about an hour and later forcing the game to be called after six innings because of rain.

But the most notable event of the night came in the sixth inning when someone in the left field stands threw a ball onto the field that hit Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo. Earlier in the game, Verdugo had tossed a ball into the stands for a young Red Sox fan, but a different fan ended up with it.

Verdugo was understandably upset by what happened and was seen yelling at some fans in the left field seats. Red Sox manager Alex Cora briefly took his players off the field as the situation was sorted out.

A fan was eventually ejected from the stadium.

"It's awful, embarrassing, unacceptable,'' Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the game.

The Red Sox and Yankees are scheduled to conclude their series in the Bronx on Sunday night. These teams will meet again for a four-game series at Fenway Park beginning Thursday.