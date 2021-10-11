Red Sox OF Alex Verdugo explains why he wears special Boston chain originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Alex Verdugo doesn't just love playing for the Red Sox, he also very much enjoys playing in the City of Boston.

The 25-year-old left outfielder wore a special chain with the Red Sox logo to his press conference after Friday's Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. When asked about the chain, Verdugo spoke about how much he loves everything about the team and the city.

“It's just like my little tribute to Boston,” Verdugo said following Boston's 14-6 win.

“I love this team. I love this city. It feels like since I got traded here, it’s just kind of taken me in. I love to play here. I love the way the fans are. It can get tough, obviously. If you don’t perform, they get on you, but I love that. I love that fight, man, that, 'Hey man, what are you doing for us now?' For me, it's something I like to have. I have Spongebob on the back, too. It kinda just tells me to cheer up and keep going. I love jewelry and I love Boston."

Alex Verdugo's connection to Boston is special. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ttqOaTnr3T — MLB (@MLB) October 11, 2021

Verdugo has been productive at the plate during the 2021 MLB postseason. He's batting .368 (7-for-19) with a double, a home run and five RBI through four games.

He was one of five Red Sox players to hit a home run in Game 2 versus the Rays. Verdugo also made an awesome catch in Game 2 where he went into the stands to snag a foul ball off the bat of Rays slugger Nelson Cruz.

Bogaerts ✖️ Verdugo



The Red Sox hit BACK-TO-BACK HOME RUNS in the 3rd 🦾🦾



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/2PNuxYVxap — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 9, 2021

Verdugo was one of the players the Red Sox received in the Mookie Betts trade with the Dodgers in early 2020. He's proven to be a great fit in Boston, and he's clearly enjoying his first taste of postseason action.