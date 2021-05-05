Red Sox' Alex Cora reacts to Yankees fans harshly booing Astros

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alex Cora reacts to Yankees fans harshly booing Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Houston Astros avoided the boos last year with fans unable to attend games, but they're finally starting to pay the price for their 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

Boos rained down on the Astros during Tuesday's game at Yankee Stadium, where Yankees fans showed up with "cheaters" signs, inflatable trash cans, and more to let Houston know they haven't forgotten. Even with the ballpark at limited capacity, the ire of the crowd was noticeable. Just ask Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who was the target of a not-so-nice chant each time he stepped up to the plate.

Tomase: Sox haven't lost Benintendi trade yet

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was involved in the Astros scandal as the team's bench coach. He was let go by the Red Sox after the 2019 season and re-hired before this year's campaign.

Wednesday on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria," Cora shared his reaction to the Astros' harsh reception at Yankee Stadium.

"Yeah, I saw it. Obviously, it was interesting to say the least," Cora said. "What we did was wrong. Three people got suspended, another one (Carlos Beltran), he doesn't have a job in baseball. I still don't know how or why, because he was a player at that point. And then the guys, it's gonna be around them for a while. I know Dusty [Baker] made a good point, there's only what, four or five guys that played with us in 2017? But I mean, this is what we did and people are paying the price in different ways."

Cora knows what to expect when he and the Red Sox visit the Yankees. Especially once the stadium is filled with fans.

"It was a different atmosphere at Yankee Stadium with only 10,000 people, I can only imagine when they have 100 percent when the Red Sox are there," Cora said. "That'll be interesting. But It wasn't easy. I know it's hard to some of those guys. They didn't get suspended obviously, we know that. But I knew it was gonna be hard on them. The fans, they're gonna remind us what we did and that's their right. You have to respect that.

"Like I said yesterday, there's a lot of people that are happy I'm back, there's others that they don't agree with it. I understand that part and I understand why in Texas they boo me and when I go to Houston I don't know what reaction I'm going to get there. But I know in New York it's not going to be pleasant."

Cora and the Red Sox will take a trip to Yankee Stadium for a three-game series vs. the Yankees starting June 4.

The Yankees added insult to injury against the Astros with a 7-3 victory in Tuesday night's matchup.

Recommended Stories

  • Yankees fans welcome Astros back to New York with trash cans, profane chants and more

    Yankee Stadium got loud on Tuesday.

  • Aaron Boone on Tuesday's Yankees-Astros game: 'It felt like a playoff atmosphere'

    Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and Houston Astros had a playoff feel to it.

  • Why Hunter Renfroe might be key to unlocking Boston Red Sox offense

    It won't take much to transform the Red Sox from tenuous AL East leaders to clear-cut frontrunners. Hunter Renfroe anchoring the bottom of the order would be a good start, writes John Tomase.

  • Guess what? MLB teams can’t play a game under protest anymore

    After the St. Louis Cardinals got away with a violation in their 4-1 win over the Mets on Wednesday, some fans wondered why New York and manager Luis Rojas didn’t play the game under protest.

  • Fake COVID vaccine cards sold at bar lead to owner’s arrest, California officials say

    The bar owner could face charges for falsifying medical records, using a fake seal and identify theft.

  • Republicans ask why White House removed climate scientist

    Two House Republicans are asking the White House for documents to explain why a scientist appointed by the Trump administration was removed from her post overseeing a government-wide report on climate change. Betsy Weatherhead, a career scientist named in November to lead the sweeping National Climate Assessment, was reassigned last month to the U.S. Geological Survey, an Interior Department agency. The White House declined to say why Weatherhead, a longtime University of Colorado climate scientist who also has worked in the private sector, was removed from her post.

  • Olympics-Coe says Tokyo organisers delivered on COVID-19 protocols

    World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe on Wednesday gave Tokyo Olympic organisers high marks for a marathon test event they staged in Sapporo, saying they were able to deliver both on the operation of the race and on their COVID-19 countermeasures. Six international athletes participated in the event in the northern city and had to go through stringent testing protocols before and after entering Japan. "The organising committee here not only demonstrated the ability to stage an event on the field of play, it also demonstrated the ability to deliver across other complexities including, of course, the COVID-19 protocols," Coe told a news conference.

  • Caitlyn Jenner spells out priorities for California governor, but announcement misspells name

    Caitlyn Jenner, who is introducing herself to voters as a Republican candidate for California governor, became 'Cailyn' in new video announcement.

  • Chloe From ‘The Circle’ Reveals Where She and Mitchell Stand After Their Friendship Turned Romantic

    The reality star chatted with ‘Cosmopolitan’ about that wild finale.

  • Kate McKinnon’s Eccentric Impressions Remain a ‘Saturday Night Live’ Staple

    In my interview with Kate McKinnon for our Power of Women in Comedy issue, she hinted that this could be her last season as a regular cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” McKinnon stopped short of confirming that she was planning to leave the show after a nine-year run. But when asked how much longer […]

  • Colorado transportation plan adds $3.8 billion in new fees to improve roads and rail

    Colorado residents would pay more fees on gasoline, grocery deliveries, ride-sharing services and electric vehicles as part of legislation that generates $5.3 billion for the state's roads, rails and transit over the next 10 years.Why it matters: The 197-page measure, unveiled Tuesday by Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers, seeks to overhaul how the state spends money on its transportation system.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The $3.8 billion in fees are designed to replace stagnant gas tax revenues that left the state's roads congested and crumbling."For the first time, we are introducing something that isn't just a Band-Aid," said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder).The big picture: Supporters called the legislation a path forward through the political impasse that thwarted prior efforts to inject money into roads through bonds and new taxes.In Colorado, tax hikes must go to the ballot box, but some new fees do not require voter approval.One Republican lawmaker is sponsoring the bill, but others are expected to object to using fees rather than the billions available from a state surplus and the federal stimulus.Context: The Polis administration's 10-year transportation plan identified $3.5 billion in needs, with the initial $1.6 billion covered by existing dollars, according to the state.The price tag is higher when local road projects are added to the tally.What's new: The fees included in the legislation are designed to "spread the burden," supporters said.A new fee on gas and diesel fuel that eventually increases to 8 cents.A 27-cent fee on deliveries.A 30-cent fee on ride shares, reduced to 15 cents for electric vehicles, both of which increase over time.An increase in fees on electric vehicles by $96 and $22 for hybrids.Yes, but: The legislation temporarily lowers annual vehicle registrations by $5.55 in 2022 and 2023.In addition, the state would contribute $1.5 billion from existing tax revenues.What they're saying: "It's only right that the users of our highways are the ones that shoulder a substantial portion of the cost," said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, a Republican.Of note: The projects that top the state's priority list include expanding I-70 westbound and I-25 between Denver and Colorado Springs.The Eisenhower Tunnel needs significant safety upgrades.$2.5 million would get set aside for Front Range rail expansion.The other side: Two conservative organizations, including Americans for Prosperity Colorado, plan to take a measure to the 2022 ballot to reduce the existing 22-cent gas tax to lessen the blow from the new fees."Coloradans, their families, and their businesses cannot possibly shoulder another financial burden after the pandemic," said AFP state director Jesse Mallory.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Cal McNair has nothing to add on Deshaun Watson

    Texans owner Cal McNair spoke for the first time since his team added a new quarterback in the third round of the draft. The move comes at a time when the Texans still have quarterback Deshaun Watson under contract. “I really don’t have anything new,” McNair said regarding Watson, via John McClain of the Houston [more]

  • Detroit Tigers' AJ Hinch: Alex Cora and I don't let scandal 'define our relationship'

    Updates on injuries to Detroit Tigers Matthew Boyd and Daz Cameron and manager AJ Hinch talks about his relationship with Alex Cora.

  • John Kuhn provides some clarity on Aaron Rodgers-Packers conflict

    Former Packers fullback John Kuhn provided an update after speaking with Aaron Rodgers.

  • Japan heads toward longer state of emergency as Olympics approach

    Japan is considering extending a coronavirus-spurred state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and other major urban areas, sources said on Wednesday, a move that could cast doubt on the planned Summer Olympics. Officials were leaning toward an extension of the measures in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures beyond May 11 as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, three sources told Reuters. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters after meeting with cabinet ministers and advisers on Wednesday that he wants to make a decision this week.

  • Yankees takeaways in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Astros, including another big night from Giancarlo Stanton

    The Yankees won their fifth straight game, defeating the Astros, 6-3.

  • Why Udonis Haslem doesn't view Kevin Garnett as 'tough guy'

    Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem takes exception to Kevin Garnett being labeled a "tough guy." Here's why.

  • That Time Joni Mitchell Brought Gordon Lightfoot’s House Down With ‘Coyote’

    As we await the next installment of her archive series, watch her perform the Hejira classic with Bob Dylan and Roger McGuinn

  • White Sox' Tony La Russa's extra-inning flub won't end narrative

    Tony La Russa admitted he was unaware of a detail in baseball's new extra-inning rule, a moment that won't do anything to bring an end to the narrative surrounding the White Sox manager.

  • Opinion: Two weeks ago, Yankees fans wanted him out of town. Now, Giancarlo Stanton is the team's savior

    After a rough start to the season, Giancarlo Stanton is a big reason why the Yankees are now on the heels of the rival Red Sox in the AL East.