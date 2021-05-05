Red Sox' Alex Cora reacts to Yankees fans harshly booing Astros

Alex Cora reacts to Yankees fans harshly booing Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Houston Astros avoided the boos last year with fans unable to attend games, but they're finally starting to pay the price for their 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

Boos rained down on the Astros during Tuesday's game at Yankee Stadium, where Yankees fans showed up with "cheaters" signs, inflatable trash cans, and more to let Houston know they haven't forgotten. Even with the ballpark at limited capacity, the ire of the crowd was noticeable. Just ask Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who was the target of a not-so-nice chant each time he stepped up to the plate.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was involved in the Astros scandal as the team's bench coach. He was let go by the Red Sox after the 2019 season and re-hired before this year's campaign.

Wednesday on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria," Cora shared his reaction to the Astros' harsh reception at Yankee Stadium.

"Yeah, I saw it. Obviously, it was interesting to say the least," Cora said. "What we did was wrong. Three people got suspended, another one (Carlos Beltran), he doesn't have a job in baseball. I still don't know how or why, because he was a player at that point. And then the guys, it's gonna be around them for a while. I know Dusty [Baker] made a good point, there's only what, four or five guys that played with us in 2017? But I mean, this is what we did and people are paying the price in different ways."

Cora knows what to expect when he and the Red Sox visit the Yankees. Especially once the stadium is filled with fans.

"It was a different atmosphere at Yankee Stadium with only 10,000 people, I can only imagine when they have 100 percent when the Red Sox are there," Cora said. "That'll be interesting. But It wasn't easy. I know it's hard to some of those guys. They didn't get suspended obviously, we know that. But I knew it was gonna be hard on them. The fans, they're gonna remind us what we did and that's their right. You have to respect that.

"Like I said yesterday, there's a lot of people that are happy I'm back, there's others that they don't agree with it. I understand that part and I understand why in Texas they boo me and when I go to Houston I don't know what reaction I'm going to get there. But I know in New York it's not going to be pleasant."

Cora and the Red Sox will take a trip to Yankee Stadium for a three-game series vs. the Yankees starting June 4.

The Yankees added insult to injury against the Astros with a 7-3 victory in Tuesday night's matchup.