Red Sox' Alex Cora finishes fifth in AL Manager of the Year voting

Alex Cora rejoined the Boston Red Sox in 2021 and helped them exceed expectations after a dismal 2020 campaign.

They finished 92-70 on the year and clinched a playoff spot despite many writing them off after the previous season's last-place finish. That wasn't enough to make Cora a finalist for American League Manager of the Year, but he did receive votes for the award.

Cora placed fifth in the voting, earning 16 points and one first-place vote. Tampa Bay Rays skipper Kevin Cash won the award for the second straight year. Also finishing ahead of Cora were Scott Servais (Seattle Mariners), Dusty Baker (Houston Astros), and Charlie Montoyo (Toronto Blue Jays).

Here are the full results:

1. Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays (109 points, 19 first-place votes)

2. Scott Servais, Seattle Mariners (71 points, five first-place votes)

3. Dusty Baker, Houston Astros (33 points, two first-place votes)

4. Charlie Montoyo, Toronto Blue Jays (23 points, three first-place votes)

5. Alex Cora, Boston Red Sox (16 points, one first-place vote)

6. Tony La Russa, Chicago White Sox (15 points)

7. A.J. Hinch, Detroit Tigers (three points)

It was Cora's third season as Red Sox manager. In 2018, he finished second in AL Manager of the Year voting behind then-Oakland A's skipper Bob Melvin. Cora led Boston to a 108-54 regular-season record and a World Series title in his debut managerial season.