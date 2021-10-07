Red Sox ALDS roster: J.D. Martinez returns; Matt Barnes left off

Red Sox ALDS roster: Martinez returns; surprise omission in bullpen originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox will welcome an injured All-Star back for their American League Division Series matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

But they'll also leave a healthy All-Star behind.

The Red Sox submitted their official ALDS roster Thursday ahead of Game 1 at Tropicana Field, and designated hitter J.D. Martinez is on it.

Martinez missed Boston's AL Wild Card win over the New York Yankees after spraining his ankle (in strange fashion) during the team's regular-season finale. His status is still unclear for Game 1, but the fact that he's on the roster indicates the Red Sox believe his return is imminent.

The most notable omission from Boston's roster is reliever Matt Barnes. The right-hander earned an All-Star nod as the Red Sox' dominant closer in the first half of the season but put up a 6.48 ERA in the second half and allowed 12 earned runs over 17 appearances in August and September.

Fellow reliever Hirokazu Sawamura also didn't make the cut, as converted starters Martin Perez, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards and Tanner Houck all will be available out of the bullpen.

Check out the Red Sox' 26-man ALDS roster below. Game 1 begins Thursday at 8:08 p.m. ET at the Trop.

Pitchers

Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock

Catchers

Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vazquez

Infielders

Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw

Outfielders

J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo

Infielders/Outfielders

Kike Hernandez, Danny Santana