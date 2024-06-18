Red Sox aim to keep win streak going against the Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox (38-35, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (35-37, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (7-5, 2.08 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (6-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -118, Blue Jays -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 35-37 overall and 18-17 in home games. The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .233.

Boston is 38-35 overall and 20-15 on the road. The Red Sox have a 32-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho leads the Blue Jays with 11 home runs while slugging .449. Ernie Clement is 11-for-24 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 21 doubles, 10 triples, five home runs and 31 RBI for the Red Sox. Tyler O'Neill is 11-for-30 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .230 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .278 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: day-to-day (calf), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine)

Red Sox: David Hamilton: day-to-day (side), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (ankle), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.