Red Sox agree with Trevor Story on six-year, $140 million deal, create All-Star middle infield

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox grabbed one of the last elite free agents on the market Sunday as they reached agreement with infielder Trevor Story on a six-year, $140 million contract.

A person with direct knowledge of Story’s thinking confirmed that the infielder is in agreement with the club and expects to join the team as soon as Sunday. The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on condition of anonymity because the agreement is still pending a physical examination.

The contract includes an opt-out after the fourth year, when Story will be 32.

Story, 29, will become the Red Sox’s starting second baseman, with All-Star Xander Bogaerts at shortstop. Story was a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger with the Colorado Rockies, where he had seasons of 37 and 35 home runs while providing elite base running ability as well.

Yet Story may be at second base for just one season.

Bogaerts signed a six-year, $120 million extension with the club in 2018 and that deal includes an opt-out clause after this season. Bogaerts turns 30 on Oct. 1 and there's a decent chance he could command more money on the open market than the $60 million he's guaranteed from 2023-25.

Story's signing will solidify Kiké Hernandez as the Red Sox's starting center fielder; manager Alex Cora reiterated Sunday morning that Hernandez remains the club's best defensive center fielder. Alex Verdugo likely slots into left or right field, with some combination of Jarren Duran and Jackie Bradley Jr. manning the other corner outfield spot.

Story's signing likely leaves Christian Arroyo most impacted by playing time. As with Luke Voit following the Yankees' signing of Anthony Rizzo, Arroyo could be a potential trade candidate.

