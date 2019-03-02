Red Sox agree to terms with Andrew Benintendi, 16 others in pre-arbitration
The Boston Red Sox still can make additions via trade or free agency before Opening Day, but their current 2019 roster is set.
The Red Sox agreed to terms on one-year 2019 contracts Saturday with 17 players in pre-arbitration, including outfielder Andrew Benintendi and third baseman Rafael Devers.
That means every player on Boston's major league roster now is under contract for the 2019 season.
Here's the full list, per the Red Sox:
Pitchers
Ryan Brasier
Colten Brewer
Darwinzon Hernandez
Brian Johnson
Travis Lakins
Bobby Poyner
Denyi Reyes
Chandler Shepherd
Josh Taylor
Hector Velazquez
Marcus Walden
Outfielders
Andrew Benintendi
Infielders
Michael Chavis
Rafael Devers
Marco Hernandez
Tzu-Wei Lin
Sam Travis
Benintendi is the most important name on this list, as he'll be eligible for arbitration next offseason along with Centeno and Hernandez.
Brasier, Devers and Velazquez are among several Red Sox who still have one more year of pre-arbitration remaining.
