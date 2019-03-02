Red Sox agree to terms with Andrew Benintendi, 16 others in pre-arbitration originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox still can make additions via trade or free agency before Opening Day, but their current 2019 roster is set.

The Red Sox agreed to terms on one-year 2019 contracts Saturday with 17 players in pre-arbitration, including outfielder Andrew Benintendi and third baseman Rafael Devers.

That means every player on Boston's major league roster now is under contract for the 2019 season.

Here's the full list, per the Red Sox:

Pitchers

Ryan Brasier

Colten Brewer

Darwinzon Hernandez

Brian Johnson

Travis Lakins

Bobby Poyner

Denyi Reyes

Chandler Shepherd

Josh Taylor

Hector Velazquez

Marcus Walden























Outfielders

Andrew Benintendi



Infielders

Michael Chavis

Rafael Devers

Marco Hernandez

Tzu-Wei Lin

Sam Travis











Benintendi is the most important name on this list, as he'll be eligible for arbitration next offseason along with Centeno and Hernandez.

Brasier, Devers and Velazquez are among several Red Sox who still have one more year of pre-arbitration remaining.

