Red Sox added plenty of nice stats this winter, but can any of these guys play?

Tomase: Stats are great, but can any of the offseason Sox additions play? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

So far this winter the Red Sox have signed a starter with elite spin rates on his fastball and curveball, acquired an outfielder with elite hard-contact rates and sprint speed, and re-signed a starter who originally interested them because of -- you guessed it -- an elite ability to limit exit velocity.

What remains to be seen is if any of them are actually any good.

With chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom focusing the start of his rebuild on restocking the minor leagues, most improvements to the big league roster can be summed up thusly -- the Red Sox will roll the dice on elite anything.

The pitcher with the table-saw spin rates is Garrett Richards. The free agent right-hander signed a one-year, $10 million deal with an option for 2022. At his best, Richards has indeed looked like a top-flight starter, such as in 2014 when he was 13-4 with a 2.61 ERA with the Angels before blowing out his knee while covering first at Fenway Park.

The problem with Richards isn't his stuff, it's staying on the field. He has reached 200 innings exactly once in 10 years, and he has only topped 150 innings twice. Since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2016, he has made six, six, 16, three, and 10 starts, respectively. The Red Sox are betting on his spin rate -- about 3,200 RPMs on his curveball vs. a league average of 2,400 -- and crossing their fingers on his health.

"When I broke into the league back in 2011, '12, '13, nobody was talking about this stuff," Richards said. "It's not something that I pay attention to, it's just kind of something that I do. I don't focus on it at all. I've always thrown a baseball the way I've thrown a baseball."

The Red Sox believe there's more there to unlock. With a lifetime ERA of 3.62 in more than 800 innings, Richards is clearly talented. But if he can't stay healthy, then the Red Sox will have missed the forest for the trees.

Story continues

"With Garrett, you don't have to look past the back of the baseball card to see what the appeal is," Bloom said. "Obviously he's battled injuries over the years, but he's almost always been effective when he's been out there. In his case, how the pieces fit together is not something you have to squint very hard to see."

The same cannot be said of the outfielder the Red Sox just acquired as part of a three-way trade for Andrew Benintendi. Franchy Cordero certainly looks the part -- 6-foot-3, 226 pounds, tremendous power and speed -- but he has yet to translate his raw tools into anything remotely resembling production.

His power has been described as prodigious, even though the most home runs he has hit in a season is 20, with 17 of them coming in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League in 2017. In parts of four big league seasons, he has hit .236 with 12 home runs in 315 plate appearances. That's decent power, but hardly prodigious.

What excites the Red Sox are some secondary numbers. As recently as 2017, he ranked in the 98th percentile in MLB in sprint speed. Despite hitting just .211 last year, he still managed to barrel balls at nearly twice the league average, and he hit the ball hard roughly half the time he came to the plate, compared to a league average that's closer to a third.

OK, you might ask, then why hasn't the 26-year-old put up better numbers? For one, he consistently hits the ball into the ground. For another, he has always been considered a better athlete than baseball player, and that limits his potential. There's a reason, after all, that Michael Jordan only hit .202 at Double-A.

Cordero signed out of the Dominican in 2011 and promptly made 126 errors in 165 games at shortstop. He shifted in 2015 to the outfield, where his speed makes him a potential center fielder. He has cost his teams 16 runs in the outfield, however, per Baseball Info Solutions, so he remains a work in progress.

Offensively, he arrived as a free swinger, striking out in over 44 percent of his plate appearances as a rookie. In 42 plate appearances with the Royals last year, however, he struck out just four times, adding to the front office's belief that he's ready to turn a corner.

"We know he's capable of playing all over the outfield and really impacting the baseball," Bloom said.

Whether he's any good, unfortunately, remains the great unanswered question.

That brings us to the pitcher who only serves up soft contact. Left-hander Martin Perez was reliable last season before the Red Sox chose not to pick up his $6.25 million option, instead agreeing to a one-year, $4.5 million deal that still hasn't technically been announced.

Perez ranked in the 85th percentile in exit velocity and the 90th in hard-hit percentage. He didn't do it by missing bats, striking out just 6.7 per nine, but it marked his second straight season ranking among the league leaders in those two categories.

What it hasn't done is produce standout results. After posting a 5.12 ERA in 2019 with the Twins, he went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA last year. He was roughly league average, and there's value in that, but it hardly reads as elite.

The aforementioned trio aren't even alone. Swingman Matt Andriese may own a lifetime ERA of 4.57, but his curveball spin rate ranks in the top 25 percent of baseball over the last two years.

Outfielder Hunter Renfroe routinely barrels up the ball as well as anyone in baseball; he has a lifetime average of .228 to show for it. Kike Hernandez doesn't necessarily do any one thing particularly well, but his power is his versatility, since he has played everywhere except catcher. It's also worth noting that he's a lifetime .240 hitter.

Add it all together, and those elite components have yielded some decidedly average results. When the Red Sox gather in Fort Myers next week, it will be the job of manager Alex Cora to see if these disparate parts can be synthesized into a winning baseball team and not just an impressive Statcast bar graph.