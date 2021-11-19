Red Sox add Jeter Downs, three other prospects to 40-man roster

Red Sox add four prospects to 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox added four prospects to their 40-man roster on Friday, protecting them from the upcoming 2021 Rule 5 Draft.

The team announced middle infielder Jeter Downs and right-handed pitchers Brayan Bello, Josh Winckowski, and Kutter Crawford were selected to the major league roster. That leaves other top Sox prospects such as righties Durbin Feltman and Thaddeus Ward, plus outfielder Gilberto Jimenez, at risk to be claimed in the Rule 5 Draft.

Downs is the Red Sox' No. 6 prospect, per Baseball America's latest Top 10 rankings. Winckowski, acquired in last year's Andrew Benintendi trade, is ninth.

Boston's 40-man roster is at 37 following Friday's moves.

The Rule 5 Draft is scheduled for Dec. 8.