Red Sox add ex-White Sox pitcher in first move of Chaim Bloom era

Chaim Bloom has some pressing issues to address in Boston.

But the Red Sox' new chief baseball officer is walking before he runs.

The Red Sox claimed left-handed pitcher Josh Osich off waivers Thursday in the team's first move with Bloom leading baseball operations.

Osich spent the 2019 season with the Chicago White Sox, going 4-0 but posting a 4.66 ERA while logging a career-high 67.2 innings. The 31-year-old played the four previous seasons with the San Francisco Giants, serving primarily as a middle reliever.

The White Sox had outrighted Osich to Triple-A earlier Thursday, so he's not exactly an impactful signing.

Osich's acquisition could be a sign of things to come in the Bloom era, though. Boston's relievers and their combined 4.40 ERA were an Achilles heel for an otherwise talented 2019 club, and revamping the bullpen will be one of Bloom's top tasks this offseason.

