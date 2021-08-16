Red Sox activate Travis Shaw to MLB roster among several roster moves

Red Sox activate Shaw to MLB roster among several roster moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox claimed infielder Travis Shaw off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, and on Monday the team announced he has been activated to the MLB roster.

Shaw will wear No. 23. He could make his debut as early as Tuesday when the Red Sox play a doubleheader against the rival Yankees in New York before wrapping up the three-game series Wednesday night.

The Red Sox also announced that outfielder Franchy Cordero and catcher Connor Wong have been optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Finally, the team announced it has released outfielder Marwin Gonzalez. Gonzalez struggled at the plate in his first season with the Red Sox. He batted .202 with two home runs and 20 RBI with a .281 on-base percentage in 77 games.

The Red Sox entered Monday trailing the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by three games in the American League East division. Boston is tied with the Oakland Athletics for the first AL wild card spot.